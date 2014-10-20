Now on OS X, when I want to select some text, I have to press the "hard" key on touchpad with thumb and drag through the text with another finger on touchpad. With linux on the same macbook pro, I could quickly touch the touchpad twice and start selection/dragging behavior without pressing the "hard" key on touchpad with single finger. I feel the way in linux is much easier for fingers and quicker. Is it possible to configure OS X touchpad behave in the same way?
The nearest thing available is the "Three finger drag" option in System prefs -- under trackpad you'll find the option to use it:
This lets you drag by hold three fingers on the trackpad and dragging..
Is there any other way around without using three fingers? it is hard to select longer texts. – Mr_Green Aug 14 '15 at 18:22
The settings location where the three finger "drag" is enabled has changed over time.
From OS X 10.11 "El Capitan" to macOS 10.14 "Mojave":
- Go to System Preferences > Accessibility
- Choose Mouse & Trackpad from the left options list
- Click Trackpad Options
- Tick "Enable dragging" and select “three finger drag” from the drop-down menu next to it
For macOS 10.15 "Catalina" and later:
- Go to System Preferences > Accessibility
- Choose Pointer Control
- On the Mouse & Trackpad tab, click Trackpad Options
- Tick "Enable dragging" and select “three finger drag” from the drop-down menu next to it
6In macOS Catalina it's under Accessibility > Pointer Control > Mouse & Trackpad > Trackpad Option – Serge Voloshenko Oct 26 '19 at 20:07
Had this issue with new Macbook Air (latest one late 2015) and old trackpad that suddenly required a hard click and drag, simultaneously, to copy large amounts. Found that above directions with modest variation works perfectly as:
- Go to System Preferences > Accessibility
- Choose Mouse & Trackpad from the left options list
- Click Trackpad Options Step #4 also works as:
- Tick "enable dragging" and select "without drag lock" from the drop-down menu next to it
This was how my trackpad always worked before I migrated to the new computer, and it is easier on fingers. 1 finger, no hard pressure.
1as for me, the most useful answer, just I needed "with drag lock" option :) It's especially useful for screenshots (when you need to select some region on the screen with touchpad) And of course, I set tap instead of hard click in System Preferences > Trackpad – hooke Jul 25 '18 at 16:04
the way to do it in high sierra is to go to accessibility options, and then enable dragging and select the three finger drag as shown here.
Also note I had changed the app expose to 4 fingers from trackpad settings.
Go to system preferences > Trackpad Trackpad > Point and Click Tap Point and Click > Check "Tap to Click"
This will give you the behavior your want.
The are two methods for selecting text with tap to click enabled; the first is simplest to setup by just checking tap to click as outlined above; the second is my favorite setup but requires one more tweak in system preferences; the second will likely be your favorite too because you don't need to complete the selection in a single slide)
To select text (with drag-lock set to OFF in accessibility - the default): Tap & Slide (Finger Contact, Finger Lift, Finger Contact, Finger Slide, Finger Lift (The selection extent is finalized with the finger lift)
To select text (with drag-lock set to ON in accessibility): Tap & Slide & Tap (Finger Contact, Finger Lift, Finger Contact, Finger Slide, Finger Lift, Finger Contact, Finger Lift (The selection extent can be adjusted with multiple finger slides; the selected extent is finalized with the final finger tap)
To turn on Drag-Lock for the Trackpad: Go to system preferences > Accessibility Accessibility > Mouse & Trackpad Mouse & Trackpad > Trackpad Options Trackpad Options > Select "Enable Dragging"; Select "with Drag-Lock"
Selection with drag lock was what i was looking for, thanks for detailed explanation. – stevyhacker Jun 15 '18 at 9:53
Serge Voloshenko's comment to a different answer is what worked for me finally:
In macOS Catalina it's under Accessibility > Pointer Control > Mouse & Trackpad > Trackpad Option
I prefer the dragging with drag lock option, but there's the three finger drag too: